Drua and Hurricanes to clash for redemption

Round two of the Super Rugby Pacific is set to deliver an electrifying showdown as the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua faces off against the Hurricanes.

Both teams are coming off disappointing losses in the opening round, making this clash a must-win for both sides.

With their backs against the wall, they’ll be fighting not just for victory, but for redemption and to keep their hopes alive in the competition.

Article continues after advertisement

Supporters can expect nothing less than fierce determination and high stakes as each team battles to bounce back and make a statement early in the competition.

The Drua lost to the Brumbies on home soil 36-32 with the Brumbies maintaining their 100% winning record against them.

The Hurricanes lost 33-25 to the Crusaders in the opening match of the competition.

The Drua are 8th in the standings, while the Hurricanes stand in 10th.

Meanwhile, Drua debutant Vuate Karawalevu is making headlines in the player statistics after scoring two tries over the weekend.

Another Drua debutant, Ponipate Loganimasi, is among the top nine in meters gained, with 73 meters.

Caleb Muntz is 4th in the points category, with 12.

The Drua will meet Hurricanes at 3.35pm on Saturday at McLean Park, Napier.

You can catch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link