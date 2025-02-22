Discipline key against Hurricanes, says Lomani

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will be cautious of their discipline when they face the Hurricanes in their second round of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific today.

Discipline was one of the Drua’s biggest downfall after going down 36-32 to the ACT Brumbies in Suva last weekend.

Captain Frank Lomani says his players are aware of where they went wrong last week, and will be out to right past wrongs.

“We’ll have to keep the ball more, be disciplined both in attack and de-fense, the more we keep the ball, the more in control we will be of the game.”

The Drua will take on the Hurricanes at 3.35pm this afternoon.

The match will air live on FBC Sports.