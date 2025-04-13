Brumbies bounce back in style to defeat the Reds

[Photo Credit: Super Rugby Pacific]

The Brumbies pulled off a gutsy 39-26 comeback win over the Reds in Brisbane, showing they’re serious about making a push in this year’s Super Rugby Pacific.

After falling behind 14-0 early into the match, it was Rob Valetini who got them back in the fight with a strong solo try, and from there, the Brumbies just took control.

Hooker Billy Pollard crossed for two tries in the second half as the Brumbies piled on the pressure and kept the Reds on the back foot.

The win marks their fourth straight over Queensland and moves them into the top four—making it clear they’re not just chasing wins, they’re chasing a title.

