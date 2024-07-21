Ardie Savea signs with Moana Pasifika

Ardie Savea [Source: World Rugby]

Moana Pasifika is proud to announce the major signing of All Blacks Vice-Captain and 2023 World Rugby Player of the Year, Ardie Savea through till 2027.

A well-respected figure on and off the field, Savea has played in 84 matches for the All Blacks. Savea has captained the All Blacks at the 2023 Rugby World Cup and in their historic 100th test against the Springboks in 2021.

In 2013 Savea made his Super Rugby debut for the Hurricanes and was named Captain in 2021. Coming out of Wellington’s Rongotai College, he also led their First XV and was head boy.

Savea joins his brother and former All Black, Julian Savea, at Moana Pasifika, after a season playing for the Kobelco Kobe Steelers in the Japan Rugby League One Competition.

The 30-year-old forward is a trailblazer in world rugby, a ferocious ball-carrier with athleticism and drive, bringing leadership and a wealth of experience.

Savea expressed his gratitude to his former club and his excitement for the new journey ahead.

Hailing from the Samoan Villages of Siumu, Luatuanu’u, and Falesiu Uta, Savea is very proud of his heritage and sees the signing as an opportunity to pay homage to his roots.

Moana Pasifika Head Coach, Fa’alogo Tana Umaga, is excited to see Savea bring his experience and influence to the team.

As well as championing the Pacific community, Savea uses his personal platform for good through his charity work, and as a mental health advocate, with a passion for fashion and faith which saw him launch his own clothing brand in 2017.

Savea’s determination, creativity and work ethic bolsters Moana Pasifika’s mission to inspire Pacific people to reach their full potential.

Moana Pasifika is privileged to have Savea join the family.