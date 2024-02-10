[Source: Reuters]

The Super Bowl halftime show has always been a major part of the annual NFL event, and is America’s most-watched musical performance of the year.

Here is a look at Sunday’s halftime show, during the match between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WHO IS PERFORMING AT THE SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW 2024?

The halftime show will be performed by eight-time Grammy Awards winner Usher, who was previously a guest of the Black Eyed Peas for their halftime show at the 2011 Super Bowl.

The 45-year-old American singer released his debut album in 1994, has sold 80 million records worldwide, and has achieved nine number-one singles in the U.S.

The headline act has not yet confirmed any possible special guests to perform alongside him.

WHO IS SPONSORING THE SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW?

Apple Music, the music, audio and video streaming service of Apple Inc. are the sponsors of this year’s halftime performance.

They took over sponsorship last year, when Rihanna performed, taking over from Pepsi who had been sponsors since 2013.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW?

The Super Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET, on Sunday Feb. 11, with the halftime show expected to begin between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The event will be broadcast live on CBS and Nickelodeon, and can also be streamed on Paramount+.

A HISTORY OF THE SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW

In the beginning, the show mainly featured college marching bands, before progressing to drill teams and performance ensembles, but it all changed in 1991 when boy band New Kids on the Block were the headline act.

The rest of the Nineties saw artists such as Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder and Gloria Estefan perform.

At the turn of the century, a number of different acts performed together.

In 2000 Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias and Toni Braxton appeared and the following year brought Aersosmith and NSYNC together.

U2 replaced Janet Jackson in 2002, and the band performed a tribute to the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

Jackson would get her chance in 2004, where her performance created huge controversy due to an infamous “wardrobe malfunction”.

Justin Timberlake joined Jackson onstage, and at the end of the song “Rock Your Body” he tore off part of her top, briefly revealing her breast.

The incident led to a change for the next few years, with just one artist or group performing, mainly mainstream rock acts such as Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Prince and Bruce Springsteen.

In 2011, contemporary artists made a return, with the previous format of a headline act and a number of guests.

Since then, Madonna, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Dr. Dre and Eminem have all performed at the show which guarantees them massive exposure, and a significant increase in album sales and digital downloads.