Six reps for powerlifting to Oceania

[Source: Supplied]

Powerlifting Fiji has named six athletes to represent the country at the 2024 Oceania Regional Powerlifting Championships in Nauru, from October 30th to November 2nd.

The team includes Vivaan Patel in the Men’s Sub-Junior U83kg, Vinesh Chand in the Men’s Open U74kg, Faga Varea and Muzammil Ali in the Men’s Open U93kg, Viliame Lagonilakeba in the Men’s Open U105kg and team captain Kurt Wise in the Men’s Open U120kg category.

Fiji Powerlifting Federation President Viliame Lagonilakeba says they used a thorough selection process this year to make sure only the most committed and skilled athletes are chosen.

He says that a new qualification system was introduced earlier this year, allowing athletes to apply online through expressions of interest.

Lagonilakeba adds that the final selections were based on recent performances in competitions and other important factors, ensuring the team is well-prepared for this high-level event.

The federation president acknowledges that competing in Nauru will be a tough challenge, as powerlifting is a deeply rooted sport in their culture, and many world-class athletes have come from there, earning Nauru a reputation as one of the strongest powerlifting nations globally.

“I believe the exposure and experience our athletes will gain from this competition will be second to none. Our athletes are confident and well-prepared for the challenge, and they are looking forward to testing their strength and skill against the very best in the region.”

He also highlights the dedication of Fiji’s athletes, many of whom juggle their powerlifting ambitions with demanding responsibilities such as school, university, and full-time jobs.

Lagonilakeba commends the athletes for their exceptional commitment and discipline, noting that their passion for the sport shines through in their ability to maintain rigorous training schedules despite these challenges.