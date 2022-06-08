Sivo returns after 10 months of injury

Fiji Bati hero Maika Sivo will return to his first NRL game since round 23 of 2021.

This as the Parramatta Eels star winger has recovered from a knee injury and has been named in the starting line-up for round 14 which starts on Friday.

His return shifts fellow Bati, Waqa Blake to the centres.

Sivo got some game time on May 18th in the NSW Cup clash and was listed in the Eels reserves in round 13.

The Parramatta cult hero suffered an ACL injury during the clash against the Cowboys last year.

The Eels faces Bulldogs on Monday at 6pm.

[Source: NRL]