Singapore six for Pearls

Familiar faces will be part of the Fiji Pearls squad for the Tri-Series next week.

Six players have returned from the Singapore super league and will re-join the team.

They include Elina Drikibau, Jiamima Kete, Unaisi Rauluni, Sereana Maragi and Nina Nakula.

This was confirmed by Netball Fiji chief executive, Vivian Koster.

Koster says the crossover to the Singapore Super League assisted the players with game-time.

She says they are looking forward to what the six will offer to the team in the Tri-Series.

Insert: “They come with a bit more match experience than others and i look forward to how that plays out”

The Fiji Pearls will be playing the men’s and the mix team in the Tri-Series at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva which starts next Monday.