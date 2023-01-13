Youth champs bundled out

[Photo: Pitas Picture]

A new winner will be crowned in the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s youth division.

This as defending champions Tuva Youth was bundled out in pool play, losing its third match at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Tuva went down 5-12 to King 7s Select in its last pool match.

Article continues after advertisement

This came at the back of two losses yesterday, 5-0 to Blessed Provision Natabua Beez and 14-10 to Mamaqa Grassroot.

Looking at the youth results, Vueti Cakau fell 28-5 to Fiji U20, PSM Flame Brothers defeated Coastal Cuvu Blues 15-0, Japan U18 nailed SRS Nukuvura 31-0, Mamaqa Grassroots bagged its second win with a 17-12 victory over Blessed Provision Natabua Beez and NNN Tubarua Youth beat First Light Taveuni 19-5.

The women’s competition is underway and you can watch it live on FBC Sports HD Channel.