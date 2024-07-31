Wilson thankful dad made it to France

Talei Wilson [Source: Supplied]

Fijiana 7s forward Talei Wilson never thought her dad would be in Paris to support her at the Olympic Games.

An emotional Wilson says she couldn’t believe her dad made it to France.

The 28-year-old says she’s glad her dad came to support her and the team despite their disappointing run at the Games.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m thankful that the good Lord has given my family an opportunity to come in to support not just me but the whole team, I know many of the girls don’t have families to come across so I’m very lucky that my father has come to support me but also support the team, coaches and management so I just thank him for making the trip over.”

Wilson scored a try in the Fijiana’s 21-15 loss to South Africa this morning.

The Fijiana failed to win any match at the Olympic Games and was 12th in the competition which is their worst finish since making their debut at the Rio 2016 Games in Brazil.