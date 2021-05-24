Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Sevens

USA edges Fijiana 7s 20-19

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 1, 2022 5:09 am
Reapi Ulunisau scored a try for the Fijiana 7s [Source: World Rugby]

The Fijiana 7s side did not get the start it wanted in the Langford 7s tournament as it went down 20-19 to the USA.

The national side couldn’t get out of its own territory in the first seven minutes of the match.

A kick-off blunder from Fijiana handed USA possession and was punished instantly when Kristen Thomas fended off Sesenieli Donu and Reapi Uluinasau to score at the corner.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijiana couldn’t re-gather the ball during the restart with handling errors from Captain Rusila Nagasau.

USA stole possession from a loose ball after a poor pass from Uluinasau and Ilona Maher was the beneficiary touching down for their second.

Kayla Canett grabbed another for the USA to lead 15-0 at halftime.

The second half was all more important for the national side and Nadroga native Uluinasau showed some fancy footwork to score Fiji’s first try.

Fijiana was right back in the game as Uluinasau took the short side from a scrum before offloading to Aloesi Nakoci who narrowed the scores to 15-12.

The Americans made use of their big guns to outsize and outmuscle the Fijiana 7s players who struggled to contain their opponent’s physical, strong runs.

This saw Jaz Gray restore USA’s edge by adding another five-pointer.

It wasn’t over for Fijiana who showed signs of desperation in defense and attack, Viniana Riwai took out a number of defenders and delivered a nice pass to Nakoci who bagged her second.

However, Fijiana couldn’t get their hands on the ball in the dying minutes as the USA kicked the ball dead when the full-time hooter went off.

Fijiana’s second match will be against England at 7.56am.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.