USA edges Fijiana 7s 20-19

The Fijiana 7s side did not get the start it wanted in the Langford 7s tournament as it went down 20-19 to the USA.

The national side couldn’t get out of its own territory in the first seven minutes of the match.

A kick-off blunder from Fijiana handed USA possession and was punished instantly when Kristen Thomas fended off Sesenieli Donu and Reapi Uluinasau to score at the corner.

Fijiana couldn’t re-gather the ball during the restart with handling errors from Captain Rusila Nagasau.

USA stole possession from a loose ball after a poor pass from Uluinasau and Ilona Maher was the beneficiary touching down for their second.

Kayla Canett grabbed another for the USA to lead 15-0 at halftime.

The second half was all more important for the national side and Nadroga native Uluinasau showed some fancy footwork to score Fiji’s first try.

Fijiana was right back in the game as Uluinasau took the short side from a scrum before offloading to Aloesi Nakoci who narrowed the scores to 15-12.

The Americans made use of their big guns to outsize and outmuscle the Fijiana 7s players who struggled to contain their opponent’s physical, strong runs.

This saw Jaz Gray restore USA’s edge by adding another five-pointer.

It wasn’t over for Fijiana who showed signs of desperation in defense and attack, Viniana Riwai took out a number of defenders and delivered a nice pass to Nakoci who bagged her second.

However, Fijiana couldn’t get their hands on the ball in the dying minutes as the USA kicked the ball dead when the full-time hooter went off.

Fijiana’s second match will be against England at 7.56am.