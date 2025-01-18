Tough but valuable learning ground for All Blacks 7s

Action between New Zealand 7s against Brothers

The Coral Coast 7s lived up to its reputation as a testing ground for the best, as the New Zealand 7s team lost 22-24 to Brothers in the first plate semi-final this morning.

While the result wasn’t what they had hoped for, head coach Tomasi Cama sees the tournament as an invaluable experience for his young side.

“We’ve always known Coral Coast is tough, and all the opposition here is tough. But that’s the beauty of it. Tactically, we weren’t quite spot on with how we managed the game, but this is why we’re here, to figure those things out and prepare for Perth 7s.”

Article continues after advertisement

Cama’s team is packed with young players making the transition from 15s rugby, is still building its foundation in the fast-paced format of 7s.

The coach sees this as a key opportunity to accelerate their growth.

“The more you play, the better you get, and this is the perfect place for us to learn. These young boys are 15s players, so tournaments like this are critical to fast-tracking their understanding of the game. At the same time, it’s about focusing on the hard work and those little details that make up the 7s game.”

Despite the loss, Cama is confident the team will benefit from the lessons learned under the intense competition of the Coral Coast 7s.

With Perth 7s just around the corner, the New Zealand 7s side is turning their setbacks into stepping stones for what’s next.

In the second semifinal, Viti Roofing Devo Babas thrashed BLK Lavidi Brothers 17-7.

The Plate final between Devo Babas and Brothers will be at 3.30pm this afternoon.

You can watch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.