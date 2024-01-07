Tietjens, Norton to be inducted into Walk of Fame

Former New Zealand 7’s coach Sir Gordon Tietjens

Former New Zealand 7’s coach Sir Gordon Tietjens will be the latest rugby icon to be inducted into the Sigatoka Rugby Town Walk of Fame.

McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s tournament founder Jay Whyte says Tietjens is the first ever coach to be inducted, alongside legends of the game such as Jonah Lomu, David Campese and Waisale Serevi who already have plaques in the Walk of Fame along the Sigatoka River Bank.

Whyte adds that former England 7s speedster Dan Norton will also be inducted and he will also serve as an ambassador for the Coral Coast 7s.

Norton retired from the international 7s arena after amassing a record 358 tries in 91 tournaments in the HSBC World Sevens Series.

Whyte says he is honoured to have Norton and Tietjens as ambassadors for this year’s Coral Coast 7s, which kicks-off on January 18th at Lawaqa Park with a record total cash prize pool of $75,000 up for grabs.