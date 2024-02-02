Team from England for Marist 7s

For the first time in its tournament history, this year’s 48th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will have a team from England.

Marist Rugby Club President Lawrence Tikaram says a Royal Navy team will be featuring in the much-anticipated event.

This year’s competition format will not be the same as last year.

Article continues after advertisement

The shadow national men’s and women’s teams will be given the opportunity to play as part of their build-up to the Olympic Games.

The 2024 Marist 7s theme is centred around the Fiji 7s quest for a third Olympic gold or triple crown.

Only 20 men’s and 8 women’s spots are left.

The Marist 7s will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva from March 21st to 23rd.