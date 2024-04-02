Tackle techniques work for Fijiana 7s

Fiji Rugby Union National 7s Program Manager Gareth Baber has been busy in the last few days in Hong Kong.

Baber had sessions with both the Fiji Airways Men’s and Women’s sides.

The Tokyo Olympics gold medal winning coach assisted the Fijiana 7s on tackle techniques.

Article continues after advertisement

Baber says this is something that needs to be fine tuned ahead of the tournament.

“We across working on those there’s not actually perfect and that’s what you chasing all the time but I had a little bit of a look at some of our tackle techniques in particularly about our ability to drop our height in the tackle and make good tackles, getting the opposition to the ground and giving us a position to get the ball back so the girls were all very good at it and they’ve got the techniques to get low.”

Meanwhile, our Fiji 7s side will have a scrimmage with Samoa tonight.

The Osea Kolinisau-coached team will face Australia at 9.30pm on Friday in its first pool match.

They’ll play two games on Saturday starting with Canada at 12.33am and France at 5.43pm.

The Fijiana 7s faces Australia at 4.25pm Friday followed by South Africa at 7.12pm before the last pool game with Ireland at 3.02pm Saturday.

You can watch all the Fiji 7s and Fijiana pool games live on FBC TV.