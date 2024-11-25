Solomon Islands ready to host Oceania 7s

[Source: Solomon Times]

Exciting is building in the Solomon Islands as they prepare to host the first Oceania Sevens to be held outside Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.

Solomon Islands is bracing for the arrival of more than 500 athletes, officials, delegates and media, alongside a significant number of visitors for the tournament which takes place from 07-08 December at the National Stadium in Honiara.

Serving as a crucial qualification event for the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series, two men’s teams and one women’s team will earn spots to compete on the global stage.

Tourism Solomons chief executive, Dagnal Dereveke says the significance of the event, is to be watched by a worldwide audience which offers a huge opportunity to cement the destination as a premier venue for sports tourism following its successful staging of the 2023 Pacific Games.

The Fiji men’s and women’s sides will be featuring at the Oceania 7s in Honiara.