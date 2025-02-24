Six men South Africa beat Fiji 7s

[Source: World Sevens Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji 7s side bowed out of the Vancouver 7s semifinal after failing to beat six men South Africa.

Our team lost 12-10 after South Africa scored a try and waited for the final hooter before taking the conversion.

Fiji was put under pressure close to their own tryline but Joji Nasova was calm as he brushed aside a defender before sprinting 95 meters to score.

Article continues after advertisement

The South Africans had to work overtime after playing with six players for over 10 minutes due to a red card.

However, Fiji played with a man short minutes later when Nasova copped a yellow card for a tip tackle.

Leading 5-nil at the break, Fiji didn’t start well in the second spell as South Africa scored an uncoverted try to lock the game up.

The national side struggled against a fit Blitzboks 7s never rested and was not detered by their numerical disadvantage.

Fiji scored again with less than two minutes to play through captain Jerry Matana but South Africa sealed the win with a converted try.