Reset and focus for Cape Town 7s: Gollings

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways 7s side is looking at resetting its focus and fine-tuning their play ahead of the Cape Town 7s in South Africa this weekend.

Coach Ben Gollings says some players had suffered some bumps and niggles after a bruising Dubai 7s outing last week, but are now fit and ready to hit the field again.

Gollings says just like the Dubai 7s, the team is expecting another tough challenge in the pool stages this week against France, Spain and Argentina.

“Spain and France, who we know are tough opposition. France, who we played very well against in Dubai but this means nothing as we have to step up and do it again this week. Then obviously the nemesis of Argentina, which will be a cracking game for us, we need to step up the physicality against them but they are all good challenges to have.”



Fiji Airways men’s 7s coach Ben Gollings [File Photo]

Gollings says the team will look to keep increasing the momentum and turn the narrow losses into wins.

The Cape Town 7s kicks-off on Saturday and Fiji will take on France at 8:28pm and Spain at 11:06pm.

Their last pool game is against Argentina on Sunday at 4:50am.