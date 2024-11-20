Qalo eyes debut with Fijiana Sevens

22-year-old Asilika Qalo is among the fresh faces in the Fijiana Sevens squad, hoping to make her mark as the team prepares for the Dubai Sevens.

Originally from Nadogo, Vanua Levu, Qalo shares that representing Fiji was something she never imagined, describing the road to selection as demanding, with challenging training sessions and early morning routines.

Qalo credits her family’s encouragement as her main source of motivation.

Article continues after advertisement

“Their support and constant reminder to stay humble have kept me focused.”



[22-year-old Asilika Qalo]

Qalo’s journey began in 2022 when she started playing rugby for the police team, later joining Nasinu, where her performance caught the attention of the Fiji Rugby Union’s High-Performance Unit.

Alongside rugby, Qalo also plays club netball, showing her athletic versatility.

Now, as she trains with the national squad, Qalo hopes to secure her place in the team traveling to Dubai, where she aims to showcase her skills on the international stage.

The Dubai Sevens will be held from the 30th of this month to the 1st of next month.