Post Fiji boosts Tabadamu 7s with new training kit

The EMS Tabadamu 7s team got a significant boost from Post Fiji, receiving new training shirts and rugby kits.

Team Marketing Manager Rajesh Singh expressed gratitude for the timely sponsorship, as they prepare for upcoming tournaments, including their own Tabadamu 7s next weekend.

Singh emphasized that the support motivates the team to perform better.

The handover took place at the Post Fiji Headquarters in Suva this afternoon.

The Tabadamu 7s will be held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori next Friday and Saturday.