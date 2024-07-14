Positive mood in camp says Kolinisau

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

While the Fiji Men’s 7s team is bonding well and enjoying each other’s company in France, they are all vying for a spot on the team that will march into the games village.

Head coach Osea Kolinisau says the players are having a good time as they prepare for one of their biggest outings ever.

However, he reiterated that the players remain focused, keeping the selection process in mind.

“The boys are bonding well and you can see there’s a lot of laughter and you see them really enjoying it but at the same time focused and fighting for a spot”

He adds that they are all mentally fit and demonstrating why they deserve a place in the final squad.

Fiji is set to face Uruguay in their first pool game at 3am before they take on USA at 6.30 am on the 25th of this month.