Olympics our primary focus: Fuli

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli says their primary focus is on maintaining a positive mindset as they gear up for the Paris Olympics.

He acknowledges the competitive nature of the Vancouver 7s this weekend but emphasizes there’s healthy competition within the team.

Fuli says following a review of their performance at the Perth 7s, he identified certain areas of concern.

“Keeping in mind that the big one is the Olympics, we need to continue with the positive mindset towards that journey – the road to Paris and that is why we are trying to utilize all the squad members and give them an equal opportunity for selection and to play in the World Sevens Series.”

The former national halfback underscores the importance of addressing these issues during the recent Nahehevia 7s before the team departed for Vancouver.

The side will take on Japan in their first pool match at 6.15am on Saturday while the Fiji 7s play Argentina at 10:33am.

You can watch all the Fiji and Fijiana 7s pool games on FBC TV.