NZ wins women’s final

New Zealand has clinched the women’s title in the Vancouver 7s after a defeating France 35-19 in the final.
Veteran Portia Woodman-Wickliffe scored a hat-trick of tries, while Michaela Blyde and Jorja Miller added a try each for the win.
This New Zealand’s first title win in the HSBC World Sevens Series this season.
Woodman-Wickliffe received the Player of the Final award for her efforts.
