NZ wins women’s final

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

New Zealand has clinched the women’s title in the Vancouver 7s after a defeating France 35-19 in the final.

Veteran Portia Woodman-Wickliffe scored a hat-trick of tries, while Michaela Blyde and Jorja Miller added a try each for the win.

This New Zealand’s first title win in the HSBC World Sevens Series this season.

Woodman-Wickliffe received the Player of the Final award for her efforts.