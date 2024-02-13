Nothing is impossible says Gollings

Fiji Airways men’s national 7s coach Ben Gollings

The Fiji Airways men’s national side will be holding a few scrimmage sessions with a team from Seattle ahead of the Vancouver 7s.

Coach Ben Gollings says these warmup matches are seen as crucial opportunities for the team to refine their strategies and fine-tune their gameplay under different conditions.

Gollings says back-to-back and three-day tournaments are always hard however he remains confident in his belief that nothing is impossible.

He says their extra time will be utilized to acclimatize to the environment and weather conditions, ensuring that the players are at their peak performance levels when they take to the field.

“It’ll be good for us just to be close and really get that focus training in for a week. Then we move to Vancouver, where the idea is to have a slightly quieter week because we’ve got to really manage these two weeks because back-to-back, three-day tournaments is pretty hectic.”

Fiji is in pool A alongside Argentina, Canada and Spain.

The tournament kicks off next Friday.