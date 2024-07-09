No silver platter for Fijiana 7s

Fijiana 7s player Aloesi Nakoci

Fijiana 7s player Aloesi Nakoci understands their path to the Paris Olympics won’t be easy, especially since they are pooled with some strong teams.

She says mental fitness will play a very important part in their Olympics journey.

Nakoci adds they have enough man-power to counter the best teams from around the world.

Article continues after advertisement

“For us, I think something that easily gets to us is our mind-set but now during training we are also working on our mind-set that when we are tired we should continue working until the game is over.”

The Olympic bronze medallist says this is a once-in-four-years challenge, and they won’t be backing down.

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s will have Canada up first on the 29th of this month at 3.30am at Stade de France.

They will face China later at 7am on the same day before meeting New Zealand at 2.30am on the 30th.

Meanwhile, the Men’s side takes on Uruguay first at 3am on the 25th of July before playing USA at 6.30am.

They will battle France at 1.30am on the 26th.