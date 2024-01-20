New cap to be named for Perth 7s

Fiji Airways 7s coach Ben Gollings is expected to name one debutant in his squad for the Perth 7s in Australia next week.

The national coach says he will name his 13-member squad straight after the McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s final between the Fiji Babaas and Saunaka this afternoon at Lawaqa Park.

“There’s been a few changes and there will be one new cap so overall it’s quite exciting and these guys have put their hands up and its up to them to take on the challenge of Perth.”

Gollings says it is a short turnaround for the team as they will fly to Perth tomorrow morning.

The Perth 7s will kick next Saturday.

Fiji have been grouped in a tough pool alongside New Zealand, Samoa and France.