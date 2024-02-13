Naikausa thankful for opportunity

Viliame Naikausa (standing 3rd from left) with his Ravuka Sharks team at the recent Coral Coast 7s

Just two months ago Viliame Naikausa featured for Team Fiji Rugby League 9s at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

The side lost in the final to Samoa and had to settle for silver.

He was also part of the Kaiviti Silktails squad last season.

Yesterday Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Ben Gollings named the 23 year old in his 13 member squad for the Vancouver and LA 7s.

Naikausa has been rewarded for his strong and consistent performance in the local 7s scene for Ravuka Sharks.

The Yalobi villager from Waya, Yasawa with maternal links to Yadua, Nadroga featured prominently for Ravuka at the McDonalds Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s where they beat the shadow All Blacks 7s side.

The rookie is not the first from Yalobi to represent Fiji as he’s following the footsteps of the Qauqau twins, Taniela and Sikeli.

The former Cuvu College student says it’s really an honour and privilege to be given the opportunity to represent Fiji.

Saunaka rep Solomoni Nakulanisa is the other new player selected by Gollings.

Nakulanisa and Naikausa joined the national extended squad after the Coral Coast 7s.

The Vancouver 7s kicks off next Friday.