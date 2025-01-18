Mount Masada clinches Women’s title

The Fiji National Women’s Shadow Team, Mount Masada, defeated the New Zealand Development side 24-7 to claim the title at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

Both teams entered the match with intensity, determined to secure the win and displaying remarkable skills throughout.

However, it was Mount Masada who ultimately pushed harder in the second half to claim a well-deserved victory.

Article continues after advertisement

The first half was tightly contested, with both teams battling fiercely.

Tries were locked 7-all at the break, setting the stage for a thrilling second half.

Mount Masada came out firing in the second half, showcasing superior fitness and strategy as they dominated the final minutes.

Their relentless pressure proved too much for the New Zealand Development team, who struggled to keep pace.

With clinical finishing and solid defensive work, Mount Masada surged to a commanding 24-7 victory, securing their place as champions of the tournament.