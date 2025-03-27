Matana and Delaiwau to lead Fiji at Hong Kong 7s

Ilisapeci Delaiwau (left), Jerry Matana. [Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s hooker Jerry Matana and Fijiana star Ilisapeci Delaiwau have been named captains of Fiji’s men’s and women’s teams for the highly anticipated Hong Kong 7s, which kicks off tomorrow.

Matana first captained the national side at the Dubai 7s last year.

Meanwhile, Delaiwau will step into the captaincy role for the first time, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Both teams will be looking to put on dominant performances in Hong Kong, a tournament that holds a special place in Fiji’s rugby history.

Fijiana 7s will play Ireland at 4.25pm tomorrow before meeting France at 7.35pm.

Our men’s 7s side will take on the USA first at 4.48pm before clashing with Ireland at 7.58pm.

The Hong Kong 7s will be held at the Kai Tak Stadium for the first time.

