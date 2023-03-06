Los Pumas roar in Canada

[Source: World Rugby]

Argentina overcame France to clinch the men’s Vancouver 7s title.

Los Pumas defeated France 33-21 in a competitive final.

Both sides were locked 14-all at the break after a see-saw first half encounter.

However, Argentina roared in the second spell with three more tries to bag the gold in Canada.

Argentina with the WINNER 🔥@lospumas7arg secure gold after a breathless final in Vancouver! #HSBC7s | #Canada7s pic.twitter.com/urMV5V0nfB

— World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) March 6, 2023

Meanwhile, New Zealand won the women’s category edging Australia 19-12.