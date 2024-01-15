Kunatani anticipates good outing at Coral Coast 7s

Semi Kunatani (left)

Former national 7s rep Semi Kunatani is eager to put in a good performance in this week’s McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s tournament.

The 33-year-old, who last featured for the national side at the 2022 Commonwealth Games will run out for the Ambassador All Stars side, alongside former South Africa 7s skipper Kyle Brown and Kenya international Billy Odhiambo.

Kunatani says it is an honour to be selected in the side and he will do his best to lead the young players in the squad.

Article continues after advertisement

“For this week, I know Kyle (Brown) is there and a few other boys but that is what we’re going to do, we are going to make this players a better rugby seven series players in the future.”

The Ambassador All Stars will be coached by former New Zealand 7s mentor, Sir Gordon Tietjens.

Kunatani says the players in the squad are learning as much as they can from the legendary 7s guru.

The Ambassadors All Stars are grouped in a tough pool at the Coral Coast 7s alongside New Zealand 7s Development, Devo Babas and Ravuka.

The Coral Coast 7s kicks off on Thursday at Lawaqa Park.