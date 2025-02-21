Kubu to debut for Kenya in Vancouver

[Photo: Kenya Rugby Union - Jone Kubu]

Fiji-born Jone Kubu will make his debut for Kenya at the Vancouver SVNS, which kicks off tomorrow in Canada.

The playmaker joins 18-year-old sensation Jackson Siketi in making their first appearance for the team.

In an interview with the Kenya Rugby Union, he said it was an honor to be named in the Kenya 7s squad.

[Photo: Standard Media – Jone Kubu]

He acknowledged that training was tough, as he had been away for a few months due to injury before playing for the Simbas and later joining Shujaa.

Kubu adds that his father had always wanted to see him play at this level and now that he is no longer with them, he knows his father is smiling down on him and offering his support.

Kenya will meet Argentina in their first match at 9.08am tomorrow.

Our national men’s 7s team will meet Uruguay at 7.08am tomorrow to open up the tournament.

