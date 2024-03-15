Kolnisau to name team after Marist 7s

The Fiji 7s team during one of their training sessions [Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Men’s team for the Hong Kong 7s will be selected after the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s next weekend.

This has been confirmed by national coach Osea Kolinisau.

Kolinisau also says there’ll be no Fiji Barbarians side taking part in the local tournaments.

The former national captain wants players to have a good outing with their own clubs.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]

He says they’ll be looking at the Marist 7s and based on their selection criteria, they might find a bolster in that tournament.

Fiji is in pool B with Australia, Ireland and South Africa at the Hong Kong 7s that’ll be played from April 5th to 7th.

You can watch the Fiji 7s and Fijiana pool games live on FBC TV.



