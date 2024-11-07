Kolinisau sets high standards for Dubai 7s

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Fiji 7s coach Osea Kolinisau is focused on ensuring his team executes their strategies effectively as they prepare for the Dubai 7s this weekend.

With high expectations following the Olympics, Kolinisau emphasized the importance of teamwork, defensive setups, and attacking patterns in maintaining the team’s signature style.

Despite the pressure, the coach remains committed to refining their standards and striving for victory.

“I’d like to see the boys play as a team and execute all our defensive setups and attacking patterns. We want to make sure everything we’ve practiced is understood and that we play to our level, showcasing the Fiji rugby style.”

Kolinisau also highlighted the importance of focusing on preparation and execution rather than external pressures.

The Dubai Sevens will kickoff on Saturday, and Fiji will meet Spain in their opening pool game at 6.06 pm.