I believe in this team: Naikoci

Fijiana 7s player Aloesi Naikoci says they have a strong squad with the same goal in mind heading to the Paris Olympics later this month.

The final squad was selected yesterday by coach Saiasi Fuli where eight players will be running out for the national side for the first time in the Olympics.

Naikoci who is going to her second Olympics says the team have placed their trust in eachother to get the job done and make the country proud.

“For me, i see that the girls and I are relying on each other to get gold. We have worked together, gave it our all during training and we know that we can achieve what we want especially undergoing the training for it.”

She adds that they want a middle podium finish and there’s no second thoughts about it.

Naikoci says she’s hoping for a big crowd this time around compared to the previous Olympics in Tokyo.

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side will depart our shores on the 15th of this month.

They are pooled with with New Zealand, Canada and China in pool A.

The Women’s tournament will be held from the 29th to the 31st of this month.