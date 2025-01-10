Free entry for first 24 Marist 7s team

The first 24 teams to register for the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will not be charged with the participation fees.

This was confirmed by the Marist Club president Lawrence Tikaram during the launch of the three-day tournament in Suva this afternoon.

However, he adds that the teams will have to apply online to be eligible to enter free of charge.

He is encouraging teams to quickly register for the competition and is calling out to more women teams to join.

The tournament starts on March 20th, and will be held over the next three days at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

There will be five divisions in the tournament, which includes the under-18 boys and girls, 21&Under boys, along with the men’s and women’s.