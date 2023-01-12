First 7s experience at home for rugby convert

Louis Tubailagi in action

Former Saint Joseph Secondary School student and Athletics Fiji rep, Louis Tubailagi is glad to be playing rugby for the first time in Fiji.

The Galoa in Kadavu lass is on a holiday in Fiji and is getting some game time at the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s for the Seahawks women’s side.

The New Zealand-based player scored a hat-trick in their 24-14 win over Navosa.

Article continues after advertisement

She says so far it has been enjoyable.

“It was good, kind of nervous at the start but its good to get the lings out there, going again. I was running athletics and then when I moved to New Zealand, that’s when i made the change to play rugby and this is my first time back home, playing rugby.”

The 21-year-old says her goal hasn’t changed and that is to be the first Fijian-born Black Fern.

Tubailagi and the Seahawks will face LV Stingrays in its next pool match at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.