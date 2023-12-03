Fiji's winless streak continues

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s side’s hope of winning the Dubai 7s has been short-lived after they were narrowly defeated 14-7 in the semi-final against South Africa tonight.

It was an intense start for both the sides as they both struggled to score in the first few minutes of play.

South Africa opened their scoring through Justin Geduld in the fifth minute of play with a successful conversion.

Fiji trailed 7-0 at half time.

Fiji tried so hard to get back into the game and was possible through Pilipo Bukayaro in the 10th minute with a successful conversion.

A short restart was well retaken by the Springbok as Dewald Huma snuggled and ran across to score their second try to extend their lead to 14-7 in the 12th minute.

Fiji tried to get back into the game but time wasn’t on their side.