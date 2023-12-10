Fijiana to face France in quarters

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]
The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side is through to the cup quarterfinals of the Cape Town 7s tournament.
Thia despite losing their final pool match to Australia by 28-7.
The Fijiana could not contain the pressure from the Australians and trailed 14-0 at halftime.
Article continues after advertisement
The Aussies scored two more tries in the second half to take their tally to 28-0 before Vani Buleka scored a consolation try for the final score of 28-7.
The Fijiana will face France in the cup quarter-finals at 7:44 tonight.
Advertisement