Fijiana to face France in quarters

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side is through to the cup quarterfinals of the Cape Town 7s tournament.

Thia despite losing their final pool match to Australia by 28-7.

The Fijiana could not contain the pressure from the Australians and trailed 14-0 at halftime.

The Aussies scored two more tries in the second half to take their tally to 28-0 before Vani Buleka scored a consolation try for the final score of 28-7.

The Fijiana will face France in the cup quarter-finals at 7:44 tonight.