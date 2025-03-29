Fijiana to face Canada in Cup quarterfinal

[Source: World Rugby Sevens/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team played brilliantly to beat Great Britain 24-5 in their last group match and secure their spot in the cup quarterfinals of the HSBC Hong Kong 7s.

Great Britain came out firing, scoring the first try to take an early 5-0 lead.

Fiji responded strongly when Mereula Torooti made a thrilling 80-meter run only to get tackled just inches away from the tryline but Ilisapeci Delaiwau came in time to assist and give Fiji the 5 points to level the score.

Then, Lavena Cavuru ignited the crowd with a dazzling display of footwork, weaving her way through the Great Britain defense to score Fiji’s second try, which was converted to give them the 12-5 lead.

Cavuru wasn’t content with just one moment of brilliance, and shortly after, she repeated the feat, slicing through the defense once again to extend Fiji’s lead to a comfortable 19-5 at halftime.

The Fijiana displayed some impressive set-piece plays throughout the match, which consistently created scoring opportunities.

In the second half, Great Britain came out determined to get back into the game, but Fiji’s defense held strong.

Right before the final whistle, Rogosau Adimereani put the icing on the cake with a spectacular 60-meter run from a turnover, securing a well-deserved 24-5 victory for Fiji.

Fijiana will play Canada tonight at 9.05 in the cup quarterfinal.



