Fijiana into last eight

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side has booked its place in the Cape Town 7s quarter-final even with a pool match left to play.

Our Fijiana will play New Zealand at 11:03 tonight in a top-of-the-table clash.

The clash will determine who goes through as the top seed from the group.

Both sides are unbeaten after two rounds of pool games.

Other unbeaten teams are Australia, Ireland, and the USA.

Making the most of the space for @Fijirugby Ana Maria Naimasi crossed the line twice in an impressive win against Great Britain@DHLrugby | #ImpactMoment pic.twitter.com/kzptcxeTQf — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) December 9, 2022

Fijiana managed to beat Great Britain 19-10 in a close encounter last night and defeated Brazil 31-10 this morning.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s side thrashed France 33-nil in its first match today.

They’ll play hosts South Africa at 9:19 tonight before taking on Canada at 2:38am tomorrow.

The Cup quarter-finals start at 5:37am tomorrow and the main semifinals kick off at 1:24am on Monday.

The Cup final will be held at 5:56am on Monday.