Fijiana into last eight

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]
The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side has booked its place in the Cape Town 7s quarter-final even with a pool match left to play.
Our Fijiana will play New Zealand at 11:03 tonight in a top-of-the-table clash.
The clash will determine who goes through as the top seed from the group.
Both sides are unbeaten after two rounds of pool games.
Other unbeaten teams are Australia, Ireland, and the USA.
Making the most of the space for @Fijirugby
Ana Maria Naimasi crossed the line twice in an impressive win against Great Britain@DHLrugby | #ImpactMoment pic.twitter.com/kzptcxeTQf
— World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) December 9, 2022
Fijiana managed to beat Great Britain 19-10 in a close encounter last night and defeated Brazil 31-10 this morning.
Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s side thrashed France 33-nil in its first match today.
They’ll play hosts South Africa at 9:19 tonight before taking on Canada at 2:38am tomorrow.
The Cup quarter-finals start at 5:37am tomorrow and the main semifinals kick off at 1:24am on Monday.
The Cup final will be held at 5:56am on Monday.
|MATCH
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|POOL
|FRIDAY
|09 December
|M1
|10:00PM
|France
|19 - 19
|Canada
|Pool A
|M2
|10:22PM
|USA
|19 - 14
|Japan
|Pool C
|M3
|10:44PM
|Fiji
|19 - 10
|Great Britain
|Pool C
|M4
|11:06PM
|New Zealand
|31 - 7
|Brazil
|Pool A
|M5
|11:28PM
|Ireland
|33 - 12
|Spain
|Pool B
|M6
|11:50PM
|Australia
|52 - 0
|South Africa
|Pool B
|SATURDAY
|10 December
|M7
|2:46AM
|France
|26 - 12
|Japan
|Pool C
|M8
|3:08AM
|USA
|24 - 7
|Canada
|Pool C
|M9
|3:30AM
|Fiji
|31 - 10
|Brazil
|Pool A
|M10
|3:52AM
|New Zealand
|19 - 7
|Great Britain
|Pool A
|M11
|4:37AM
|Ireland
|24 - 0
|South Africa
|Pool B
|M12
|5:05AM
|Australia
|38 - 0
|Spain
|Pool B
|M13
|9:57PM
|Canada
|-
|Japan
|Pool C
|M14
|10:19PM
|USA
|-
|France
|Pool A
|M15
|10:41PM
|Great Britain
|-
|Brazil
|Pool B
|M16
|11:03PM
|New Zealand
|-
|Fiji
|Pool C
|M17
|11:25PM
|Spain
|-
|South AFrica
|Pool B
|M18
|11:47PM
|Australia
|-
|Ireland
|Pool A
|Sunday
|11 December
|M19
|3:44AM
|1st Pool
|-
|Best 3rd
|Cup Quarter-final
|M20
|4:06AM
|1st Pool C
|-
|2nd Pool A
|Cup Quarter-final
|M21
|4:28AM
|2nd Pool B
|-
|2nd Pool C
|Cup Quarter-final
|M22
|4:50AM
|1st Pool A
|-
|2nd Best 3rd
|Cup Quarter-final
|M23
|6:00PM
|Best 4th
|-
|2nd Best 4th
|9th Place Semi-Final
|M24
|6:22PM
|3rd Best 3rd
|-
|3rd Best 4th
|9th Place Semi-Final
|M25
|6:44PM
|Loser M19
|-
|Loser M20
|5th Place Semi-Final
|M26
|7:06PM
|Loser M21
|-
|Loser M22
|5th Place Semi-Final
|M27
|9:24PM
|Winner M19
|-
|Winner M20
|Cup Semi-Final
|M28
|9:46PM
|Winner M21
|-
|Winner M22
|Cup Semi-Final
|M29
|10:08PM
|Loser M23
|-
|Loser M24
|11th Place Play-Off
|M30
|10:30PM
|Winner M23
|-
|Winner 24
|9th Place Play-Off
|Sunday
|12 December
|M31
|2:30AM
|Loser M25
|-
|Loser M26
|7th Place Play-Off
|M32
|2:52AM
|Winner M25
|-
|Winner M26
|5th Place Play-Off
|M33
|2:29AM
|Loser M27
|-
|Loser M28
|3rd Place Play-Off
|M34
|2:56AM
|Winner M27
|-
|Winner M28
|Cup Final