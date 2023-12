Younis Bese [File Photo]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side got their Cape Town 7s campaign off on a high note with a 36-12 defeat of Japan.

Reapi Uluinasau was the toast of the side, leading the Fijiana against the Cherry Blossom.

The Fijiana will face Spain in their next pool match at 9:34pm.

Their final pool match is against Australia at 1:54am tomorrow.