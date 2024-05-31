Fijiana go down to France

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side suffered a 36-7 defeat to France in their opening pool game at the Madrid 7s in Spain tonight.

The Fijiana side’s ill discipline continues to haunt the side as they were tamed and dominated by the French team.

France’s Lily Dezou scored their opener just before Anne-Cecile Ciofani went for their second a minute later for a 10-0 lead.

Debutant Kolora Lomani showcased her skills as she went for Fijiana’s first to narrow the deficit 7-10 at halftime.

It was a one-way traffic in the second half as the French side scored four more tries. Shannon Izar and Alycia Christiaens scored one each while Ciofani scored a hattrick in the 11th minute.

Fijiana’s second pool game will be against Australia at 10.22 pm. tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the men’s team will take on New Zealand at 12.14 tomorrow before they face Ireland at 11.06pm.

Their last pool game will be played on Sunday with Fijiana battling Ireland at 1.05am before our men’s takes on South Africa at 1.48am.

You can watch all these matches live on the FBC TV channel.