[Source: World Rugby]

The Fijiana 7s side were thrashed 27-0 by hosts New Zealand in their second Hamilton 7s pool match.

New Zealand did not give any breathing space to the Fijian side leading 12-0 at halftime.

New Zealand’s five tries were scored by Risi Pourl-Lane, Michaela Blyde, Jazmin Felix-Hotham, Stacey Fluhler and Sarah Hirini.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fijian have one more pool match against Papua New Guinea at 5.37pm.