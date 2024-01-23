Fijiana 7s to work on three key areas ahead of Perth 7s

Saiasi Fuli

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s has a few areas to work on before they take the field this weekend in Perth.

Head coach Saiasi Fuli says that they still need to take control of ball possession on the field.

He notes that this is one of three areas that require improvement following their outing at the Coral Coast 7s over the weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Fuli reveals that, apart from gaining possession, the team also needs to focus on winning restarts and transitioning effectively on the field.

“In winning the restart, which is very crucial, and how organized we defend on high transition play. And that is the few areas that we will take to pick up in Perth.”

Fijiana is in Pool B along with France, Brazil, and Spain for the Perth 7s.

Their opening match will be against Brazil at 4 pm before facing Spain at 8:47 pm on Friday.

Their last pool game against France is scheduled for 2:22 pm on Saturday.

The finals will be played on Sunday.