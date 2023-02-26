Fiji to face Kenya at 12.02pm

[Source: World Rugby 7s]

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s side will now play Kenya at 12.02pm.

The match was initially scheduled to be play at 10.30am but the play had to be put on hold due to thunder and lightning.

Matches are scheduled to resume at 10.35am between France and Argentina followed by Samoa and Chile at 10.57am.

Defending champion New Zealand will face the USA at 11.19am and then Australia meets Japan at 11.41am.