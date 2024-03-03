Fiji 7s unbeaten in pool play

Ponipate Loganimasi

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team finished top of their group at the LA 7s after an unbeaten run.

This follows their 14-10 victory over France in the last pool match.

The Ben Gollings-coached team will now await the outcome of the pool games to see who they’ll play in the quarterfinal 4.10pm.

Article continues after advertisement

Jordan Sepho struck first with World Rugby star Antoine Dupont setting up the try for him.

It was Dupont’s first meeting against the Fijians in the World Series and his side was unlucky to have two tries disallowed, one was held up and the other lost forward.

When Fiji finally got their hands on the ball, Ponipate Loganimasi raced away to score thanks to some smart play by Napolioni Bolaca.

Leading 7-5 at the break, Fiji came back with a little urgency and they were rewarded after Viliame Naikausa made a clean break and popped the ball up for Filipe Sauturaga when he was tackled with the national side leading 14-5.

However, France scored again and had the attacking advantage with 40 seconds left in the match but Fiji’s defense stood tall in the end.

The Cup quarterfinals will kick off at 3:26pm today with the semi-finals and finals tomorrow.