Fiji 7s settle for bronze

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways men’s 7’s side clinched the bronze medal at the Cape Town 7’s after defeating Ireland 14-7 in the third place play-off.

The Irish scored the first try of the match in the third minute and held a 7-0 lead at halftime.

Nippy halfback Filipo Bukayaro scored a try to get Fiji back into the game, with Filipe Sauturaga adding the conversion to level the scores at 7-all.

Article continues after advertisement

Captain Joseva Talacolo broke the deadlock in the 15th minute with a try as Sauturaga added another conversion to ensure Fiji’s third place finish.

Argentina claimed the Cape Town 7s title after defeating Australia 45-12 in the Cup final.

Meanwhile the Fijiana women’s side settled for fifth place after beating Canada 19-17.

Reapi Uluinasau bagged two tries while Vani Buleka added another five pointer.

The next leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series will be held in Perth, Australia on January 26th-28th.