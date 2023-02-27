Fiji 7s moves to fourth

[Source: World Rugby Sevens/Twitter]

The Fiji Airways Men’s team has moved into the top four of the World Sevens Series.

Fiji is now fourth with 84 points after finishing third at the LA 7s today.

The national side is two points behind the second and third-placed teams, South Africa and Argentina.

Only the top four teams in the 2022/2023 Series plus hosts France will earn automatic qualification to next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

The Tevita Daugunu captained side will now aim to improve their ranking this weekend in Vancouver, Canada where they’ll be joined by the Fijiana 7s.