Fiji 7s book Olympics spot

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side has qualified for the Paris Olympic Games next year even with one more tournament left to play in the World Sevens Series.

Argentina and Spain did Fiji a favor at the Toulouse 7s after beating two sides who are in the running for the automatic Olympics qualification spot.

Argentina beat South Africa 21-12 in the quarter-final while Spain defeated Samoa 28-5 in the ninth-place semi-final.

However, the Fijiana 7s has failed to achieve its goal of qualifying automatically for the Olympics after a 10-5 loss to Ireland in the fifth-place semi-final.

Fijiana will now have to go through the Oceania qualifying tournament.